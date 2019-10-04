App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | The Yes Bank turmoil, PMC fiasco, IndiGo tussle and developments at CG Power

In this first episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out the top developments in the corporate world.

The Indian corporate world is witnessing a roller coaster with exits and entries of top executives. Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's stake dilution and the exit of Rajat Monga did turn the stock around. The bank's CEO Ravneet Gill seems to have sketched out a plan that could help the company's stocks recover further.

The feud between IndiGo founders Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal seem to continue, and Bhatia has submitted a request at the London Court of International Arbitration in the matter.

In this first episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out the top updates from the corporate world in India.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.

You could also write to us for any suggestions or feedback on mcpodcast@nw18.com.

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 06:09 pm

tags #CG Power #Corporate Buzz podcast #IndiGo #PMC Bank #Podcast #Yes Bank

