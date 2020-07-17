Corporate Buzz podcast | The Jio-Google deal; Infosys takes the lead in Q1; Will Bill Gates' hope for Indian vaccine come true?

In the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari gets in to conversation with Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas on the companies that made news this past week.

The biggest news of the week was Reliance Industries' 43rd Annual General Meeting where Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced that Google will pick 7.7% percent in Jio Platforms Limited. Many other new products from the company were announced including Jio TV+, homegrown 5G solutions and JioMart.

In the IT sector, Infosys has taken the lead by posting an 11.5 percent year-on-year growth, and Thomas explains how the company may have achieved this.

He also talks about Zydus Cadila's progress to the human clinical trials of the potential COVID-19 vaccine this week, and about the international air travel bubble which is being planned by the government.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.