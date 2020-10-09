Corporate Buzz podcast | TCS's Q2 show takes it to the top; consumers experiment with electric two-wheelers; who will win the Jet Airways bid?

In this episode of Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss the top corporate news of the past week.

Tata Consultancy Services has seen a profit of Rs 7,475 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The IT company also surpassed Accenture to become the most valued company in the world.

Thomas talks about the confusion on the Jet Airways bid, as Kalrock Capital contested a report that quotes its senior official saying that it has won the bid.

He also talks about the new interest in electric two-wheelers.

