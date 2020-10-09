172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|corporate-buzz-podcast-tcss-q2-show-takes-it-to-the-top-consumers-experiment-with-electric-two-wheelers-who-will-win-the-jet-airways-bid-5945241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | TCS's Q2 show takes it to the top; consumers experiment with electric two-wheelers; who will win the Jet Airways bid?

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for all the corporate top news of this week.

Moneycontrol News

In this episode of Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss the top corporate news of the past week.

Tata Consultancy Services has seen a profit of Rs 7,475 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. The IT company also surpassed Accenture to become the most valued company in the world.

Thomas talks about the confusion on the Jet Airways bid, as Kalrock Capital contested a report that quotes its senior official saying that it has won the bid.

He also talks about the new interest in electric two-wheelers.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.

 
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 07:28 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #corporate news #Podcast

