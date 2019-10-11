App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | Singh brothers' arrest; TCS Q2 numbers disappoint; end of the road for BSNL, MTNL?

Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas talks about the top developments in the corporate sector. Tune in to the podcast for more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police arrested the Singh brothers -- Malvinder and Shivinder -- in connection with allegations of diversion of funds in crores at Religare Finvest. The EOW has arrested a few senior executives of Religare as well.

Earlier this week, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected the proposed merger of IndiaBulls Housing Finance and Lakshmi Vilas Bank, while there were reports suggesting that the government could be planning to shutdown state-owned telecoms BSNL and MTNL.

Close

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out the top developments from various sectors.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.

First Published on Oct 11, 2019 05:17 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #corporate news #Podcast

