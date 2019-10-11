Corporate Buzz podcast | Singh brothers' arrest; TCS Q2 numbers disappoint; end of the road for BSNL, MTNL?

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police arrested the Singh brothers -- Malvinder and Shivinder -- in connection with allegations of diversion of funds in crores at Religare Finvest. The EOW has arrested a few senior executives of Religare as well.

Earlier this week, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected the proposed merger of IndiaBulls Housing Finance and Lakshmi Vilas Bank, while there were reports suggesting that the government could be planning to shutdown state-owned telecoms BSNL and MTNL.

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out the top developments from various sectors.