App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | SFIO probe into CG power; Nandan Nilekani’s God comment and more

Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to know more about the developments this week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The corporate sector was abuzz this week with a range of developments. From IT to aviation and insurance sectors witnessing rare developments, here’s a round-up of what transpired in the sector through the week.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has asked the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to probe alleged financial irregularities at CG Power and Cox & Kings (India) as more skeletons are expected to come out from both companies.

Close

Meanwhile, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said that even “God” would not be able to change numbers for the IT major, the Securities and Exchange Board of India had a candid reply on the comment.

related news

In the aviation sector, IndiGo had entered into a code share agreement with Qatar Airways, while Reliance Health Insurance has been asked by IRDAI not to issue new health cover to customer.

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz Podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to know more about the developments this week.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 08:48 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #Podcast

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.