Corporate Buzz podcast | SFIO probe into CG power; Nandan Nilekani’s God comment and more

Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to know more about the developments this week.
The corporate sector was abuzz this week with a range of developments. From IT to aviation and insurance sectors witnessing rare developments, here’s a round-up of what transpired in the sector through the week.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has asked the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to probe alleged financial irregularities at CG Power and Cox & Kings (India) as more skeletons are expected to come out from both companies.
Meanwhile, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said that even “God” would not be able to change numbers for the IT major, the Securities and Exchange Board of India had a candid reply on the comment.
In the aviation sector, IndiGo had entered into a code share agreement with Qatar Airways, while Reliance Health Insurance has been asked by IRDAI not to issue new health cover to customer.
In this episode of the Corporate Buzz Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to know more about the developments this week.Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.