Corporate Buzz podcast | SC stays NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry’s position at Tata; new hope for Air India, Jet Airways and more

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast to find out what transpired in India Inc, this past week.
In this week’s Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out what the corporate sector witnessed in the week gone by.
Thomas firstly talks about the Supreme Court putting a stay on the NCLAT order of restoring Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of Tata Group.
Next, he discusses the government's push to attract bidders for Air India and companies that could be interested in potentially reviving Jet Airways.To know all about what transpired for India Inc during the week, tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 07:40 pm