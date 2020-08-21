172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|corporate-buzz-podcast-reliances-netmed-deal-wont-be-the-last-in-e-pharmacy-tcs-in-trade-secret-theft-trouble-can-dream11-make-up-for-vivos-absence-in-ipl-2020-5739101.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | Reliance's Netmed deal won't be the last in e-pharmacy; TCS in trade secret theft trouble; Can Dream11 make up for Vivo's absence in IPL 2020?

Tune in for the top news from India Inc this week

Moneycontrol News

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss the top news from India Inc.

The US appeals court had upheld the trade secret theft lawsuit verdict against IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) by US company Epic Systems and $140 million in compensatory damages. Thomas gives a background on this story and also talks about how the Indian IT sector will be affected by the two outcomes of the US election.

There has been some new buzz around e-pharmacy as Reliance Industries Limited has acquired majority stake in Netmeds for Rs 620 crore.

Thomas also gives us details from the AGR telecom case hearings.

Finally, he describes the significance of BCCI's choice to make Dream11 the title sponsor of IPL 2020.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 05:38 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #corporate news #Podcast

