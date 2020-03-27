App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | RBI announces relief measures; India Inc braces for new reality as COVID-19 pandemic tightens grip

Tune in to Corporate Buzz with Keerthana Tiwari and Prince Thomas to find out what happened in Corporate India this past week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this edition of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss how the corporate world has been coping during the coronavirus pandemic in the past week (March 23-27).

Thomas talks about how the RBI rate cut and the economic measures announced by the government this week would impact India Inc.

He also described how various companies extended their helping hand to the country and how things will change for Corporate India after the pandemic ends.

Tune in to Corporate Buzz for more.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 04:53 pm

tags #Coronavirus impact #Corporate Buzz podcast #Podcast

