Corporate Buzz podcast | RBI announces relief measures; India Inc braces for new reality as COVID-19 pandemic tightens grip

In this edition of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss how the corporate world has been coping during the coronavirus pandemic in the past week (March 23-27).

Thomas talks about how the RBI rate cut and the economic measures announced by the government this week would impact India Inc.

He also described how various companies extended their helping hand to the country and how things will change for Corporate India after the pandemic ends.