Corporate Buzz podcast | Pros and cons of LIC’s IPO; more trouble for Yes Bank CEO?

There were quite a few developments in the corporate sector this week (February 3-7), following the 2020 Union Budget, wherein Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that the government was planning to list Life Insurance Corporation of India.

In the banking sector, troubles at Yes Bank continued with former director Uttam Prakash Agarwal alleging that CEO Ravneet Gill had violated several governance norms. There were reports that Gill had reached out to his “mentor” Anshu Jain, former co-CEO of Deutsche Bank seeking help to raise funds for Yes Bank.

In this edition of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Deputy Executive Editor Ravi Krishnan to find out the top developments in the corporate sector.

Krishnan talks about LIC’s proposed IPO and how it could boost the economy. He then talks about Emami selling its cement unit to Nirma and what it means for the cement industry.

Lastly, he speaks about RBI's monetary policy committee and reveals when a turnaround in the economy can be witnessed.