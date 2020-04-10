Corporate Buzz podcast | Is India Inc. prepared for an extended lockdown?

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast with Keerthana Tiwari and Prince Thomas to find out how India Inc. is coping with the coronavirus pandemic.
In this edition of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas on how things may turn out for Corporate India after April 14, when the lockdown is said to end.
Thomas also talks about how citizens and corporates are vulnerable to cyber crime at these times.
Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Apr 10, 2020 08:39 pm