App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 08:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | Is India Inc. prepared for an extended lockdown?

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast with Keerthana Tiwari and Prince Thomas to find out how India Inc. is coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this edition of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas on how things may turn out for Corporate India after April 14, when the lockdown is said to end.

Thomas also talks about how citizens and corporates are vulnerable to cyber crime at these times.

Close
Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 08:39 pm

tags #Coronavirus impact #Corporate Buzz podcast #Podcast

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.