App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | Is India Inc all set for life after lockdown?

How is Corporate India looking to tide over the coronavirus crisis?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this edition of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss how Corporate India is looking to tide over the coronavirus crisis.

This week saw big companies announcing their Q4 earnings results, and they clearly reflect the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Close

Companies are also preparing to reopen on May 3rd and all eyes are on the aviation and the IT sector. As airlines are making announcements on how their services will change next week, we also see how IT companies will incorporate work-from-home on a permanent basis.

related news

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 1, 2020 05:38 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #Podcast

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Uber, Ola can ply in green and orange zones, conditions apply

Uber, Ola can ply in green and orange zones, conditions apply

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Aarogya Setu app must in containment zones, Govt says

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Aarogya Setu app must in containment zones, Govt says

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to hold meeting with bank chiefs on May 2

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to hold meeting with bank chiefs on May 2

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.