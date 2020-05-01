Corporate Buzz podcast | Is India Inc all set for life after lockdown?

In this edition of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss how Corporate India is looking to tide over the coronavirus crisis.

This week saw big companies announcing their Q4 earnings results, and they clearly reflect the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Companies are also preparing to reopen on May 3rd and all eyes are on the aviation and the IT sector. As airlines are making announcements on how their services will change next week, we also see how IT companies will incorporate work-from-home on a permanent basis.