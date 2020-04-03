App
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate buzz podcast | Indian pharma firms join race for COVID-19 vaccines and test kits; testing times for IT, auto

Keerthana Tiwari and Prince Thomas talk about how India Inc is bearing the brunt of the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After 10 days of lockdown, the number of coronavirus cases in India is still increasing, and India Inc continues to bear the brunt of the pandemic.

In this edition of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss how the IT sector employees are facing pink slips and the auto sector performance has worsened in the past week (March 30 - April 3).

Thomas also discusses the role of Indian pharma companies in battling the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Tune in to Corporate Buzz for more.

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 04:58 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #Podcast

