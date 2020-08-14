Corporate Buzz podcast | India prepares for the COVID-19 vaccine; CEO change at GoAir; Will festive season sale bring cheer?

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas analyse the top news in India Inc this week.

Russia has registered its COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country to be ready with the prevention. While the World Health Organization and other experts say that the vaccine's clinical trials are incomplete, Russia claims that it is safe.

Meanwhile, India's Remdesivir supplies go up thanks to Zydus Cadila launching the drug at the cheapest price.

Thomas gives details of the deal between Westbridge Capital and InterGlobe Aviation, and what the festive season sales will look like in the near future.

Thomas also talks about the sudden CEO change at GoAir from Vinay Dube to Kaushik Khona.

Lastly, he talks about how US President Donald Trump has relaxed the H-1B and L-1 visa bans and what that will mean for corporates.