172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|corporate-buzz-podcast-india-prepares-for-the-covid-19-vaccine-ceo-change-at-goair-will-festive-season-sale-bring-cheer-5703891.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | India prepares for the COVID-19 vaccine; CEO change at GoAir; Will festive season sale bring cheer?

Keerthana Tiwari and Prince Thomas analyse the top news in India Inc this week.

Moneycontrol News

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas analyse the top news in India Inc this week.

Russia has registered its COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country to be ready with the prevention. While the World Health Organization and other experts say that the vaccine's clinical trials are incomplete, Russia claims that it is safe.

Close

Meanwhile, India's Remdesivir supplies go up thanks to Zydus Cadila launching the drug at the cheapest price.

Thomas gives details of the deal between Westbridge Capital and InterGlobe Aviation, and what the festive season sales will look like in the near future.

Thomas also talks about the sudden CEO change at GoAir from Vinay Dube to Kaushik Khona.

Lastly, he talks about how US President Donald Trump has relaxed the H-1B and L-1 visa bans and what that will mean for corporates.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 07:38 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #corporate news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.