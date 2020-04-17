Corporate Buzz podcast | India Inc's salary bill problem; air ticket refunds have a catch

Keerthana Tiwari talks to Prince Thomas on what transpired in Corporate India this week.
In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas on what transpired in Corporate India this week (April 13-17), and how it is coping with the coronavirus pandemic.
Thomas talks about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on aviation, the fate of Jet Airways and the Air India divestment plan.
Amid the news of pay cuts and layoffs is the good news from Capgemini, as the company provides hikes to its employees.Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.
First Published on Apr 17, 2020 07:48 pm