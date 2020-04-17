Corporate Buzz podcast | India Inc's salary bill problem; air ticket refunds have a catch

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas on what transpired in Corporate India this week (April 13-17), and how it is coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas talks about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on aviation, the fate of Jet Airways and the Air India divestment plan.

Amid the news of pay cuts and layoffs is the good news from Capgemini, as the company provides hikes to its employees.