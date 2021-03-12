English
Corporate Buzz podcast | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Tune in to this podcast for the top weekly news from India Inc.

Moneycontrol News
March 12, 2021 / 06:36 PM IST

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss the top news from India Inc this week

The Air India employee consortium that expressed interest for the privatisation of the national airline, hasn't made it to the next round of divestment. Thomas talks about who may be in the forefront of the airline sale.

He also talks about how the Shapoorji Pallonji group's debt has been restructured, and how SUVs have helped in keeping the auto sales numbers high.

Finally, Thomas shares updates on the vaccination drive and how its pace could be boosted by corporates.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Corporate Buzz podcast #corporate news #Podcast
first published: Mar 12, 2021 06:36 pm

