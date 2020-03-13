Corporate Buzz podcast | How India Inc is coping with coronavirus, Yes Bank on the road to rescue, Air India bids deadline extended and more

In this edition of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas unfold the major developments in the corporate world in the past week (March 9-13).

First up, Thomas describes how Corporate India has been impacted by the coronavirus and what is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

Next, he talks about possible players who would be contributing to the rescue plan of Yes Bank, which is under a 30-day moratorium laid by the RBI.

He concludes the podcast with a discussion on troubled aviation companies such as Jet Airways and Air India. While Air India’s deadline for bids has been extended to April 30, the Committee of Creditors for Jet Airways is planning to seek an extension too.