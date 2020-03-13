App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | How India Inc is coping with coronavirus, Yes Bank on the road to rescue, Air India bids deadline extended and more

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast with Keerthana Tiwari and Prince Thomas for the top corporate news of the week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this edition of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas unfold the major developments in the corporate world in the past week (March 9-13).

First up, Thomas describes how Corporate India has been impacted by the coronavirus and what is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

Close

Next, he talks about possible players who would be contributing to the rescue plan of Yes Bank, which is under a 30-day moratorium laid by the RBI.

He concludes the podcast with a discussion on troubled aviation companies such as Jet Airways and Air India. While Air India’s deadline for bids has been extended to April 30, the Committee of Creditors for Jet Airways is planning to seek an extension too.

Tune in to Corporate Buzz podcast for more.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 05:31 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #Podcast

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.