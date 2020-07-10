Corporate Buzz podcast | Hiring may resume soon; Remdesivir on the black market; Will SBI's backing be enough for Yes Bank's FPO?

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas break down the top corporate news of the week.

Reports suggest that companies will resume hiring soon and may gradually reach pre-COVID-19 levels. On the other hand, Indian airlines have not announced as many bulk layoffs as international airlines. Thomas explains these hiring and layoff patterns.

While Hetero has started marketing Remdesivir in India, the life-saving drug is selling at a higher price in the black market, thanks to inadequate supply and high demand. He says that this could be prevented if Cipla also begins the sale of the drug.

Lastly, he talks about the Yes Bank case, and how the State Bank of India will be backing the private lender.