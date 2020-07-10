App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | Hiring may resume soon; Remdesivir on the black market; Will SBI's backing be enough for Yes Bank's FPO?

Jul 10, 8:02 PM Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas break down the top corporate news of the week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas break down the top corporate news of the week.

Reports suggest that companies will resume hiring soon and may gradually reach pre-COVID-19 levels. On the other hand, Indian airlines have not announced as many bulk layoffs as international airlines. Thomas explains these hiring and layoff patterns.

Close

While Hetero has started marketing Remdesivir in India, the life-saving drug is selling at a higher price in the black market, thanks to inadequate supply and high demand. He says that this could be prevented if Cipla also begins the sale of the drug.

Lastly, he talks about the Yes Bank case, and how the State Bank of India will be backing the private lender.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 08:08 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #corporate news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.