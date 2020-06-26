Corporate Buzz podcast | H-1B visa ban, India's customs checkmate to China and the curious case of the Hinduja letter

The Corporate Buzz podcast, by Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate bureau chief Prince Thomas, sums up the top corporate news this week.

US President Donald Trump has announced the suspension of H-1B visas till December. Thomas explains how it would impact the information technology sector and what tech companies plan to do as a result.

A curious letter from 2014 has come to the fore and has caused dispute among the Hinduja brothers on the ownership of the Hinduja group of companies.

He talks about how Sebi's revised regulations could boost India Inc, and how Chinese shipments are getting stuck at Indian ports.