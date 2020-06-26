App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | H-1B visa ban, India's customs checkmate to China and the curious case of the Hinduja letter

Tune in to Corporate Buzz for the top corporate news this week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


The Corporate Buzz podcast, by Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate bureau chief Prince Thomas, sums up the top corporate news this week.

US President Donald Trump has announced the suspension of H-1B visas till December. Thomas explains how it would impact the information technology sector and what tech companies plan to do as a result.

A curious letter from 2014 has come to the fore and has caused dispute among the Hinduja brothers on the ownership of the Hinduja group of companies.

Close

He talks about how Sebi's revised regulations could boost India Inc, and how Chinese shipments are getting stuck at Indian ports.

related news

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 05:44 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #H-1B visa ban #Hinduja brothers #India China standoff #Podcast

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala doctor develops herbal mask to contain spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala doctor develops herbal mask to contain spread of COVID-19

Economists of India, Bangladesh stress on reopening of border haats

Economists of India, Bangladesh stress on reopening of border haats

Coronavirus pandemic | In West Bengal, COVID-19 test price fixed at Rs 2,250, treatment cost capped in private hospitals

Coronavirus pandemic | In West Bengal, COVID-19 test price fixed at Rs 2,250, treatment cost capped in private hospitals

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.