App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | Economic stimulus disappoints India Inc; Gilead's COVID-19 drug gets India boost

Keerthana Tiwari and Prince Thomas discuss how Corporate India reacted to the economic stimulus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss the major events in Corporate India this week.

Thomas discusses how India Inc has responded to the economic stimulus.

Close

He talks about Vijay Mallya losing his final appeal against extradition and InterGlobe's interest in Virgin Australia.

related news

Lastly, he explains how India Jubilant Generics Limited has entered into a non-exclusive agreement with Gilead Sciences to manufacture and sell Remdesivir.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 15, 2020 06:48 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #Podcast

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's a look at the 10 most affected countries with highest number of COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's a look at the 10 most affected countries with highest number of COVID-19 cases

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

In Pics | COVID-19 outbreak - A look at worst-hit states in India

Coronavirus lockdown: Can't go to a temple? Attend aartis at home with access to live darshan on ShemarooMe

Coronavirus lockdown: Can't go to a temple? Attend aartis at home with access to live darshan on ShemarooMe

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.