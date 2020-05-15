Corporate Buzz podcast | Economic stimulus disappoints India Inc; Gilead's COVID-19 drug gets India boost

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss the major events in Corporate India this week.

Thomas discusses how India Inc has responded to the economic stimulus.

He talks about Vijay Mallya losing his final appeal against extradition and InterGlobe's interest in Virgin Australia.

Lastly, he explains how India Jubilant Generics Limited has entered into a non-exclusive agreement with Gilead Sciences to manufacture and sell Remdesivir.