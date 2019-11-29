App
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | DHFL insolvency proceedings; Subhash Chandra's Zee exit; Aditya Puri's successor and more

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast to catch up on the latest corporate news from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There was considerable action in the corporate sector this past week (Nov 25-29), with media baron Subhash Chandra resigning as chairman of Zee Entertainment, DHFL being taken to NCLT by Reserve Bank of India, and HDFC Bank appointing a six-team team to identify a successor to Aditya Puri.

That’s not all, the past week was not so great for around 95,000 clients of broking firm Karvy as they have alleged that they do not have access to their shares and have not receive payouts from the company.

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol’s Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas about what transpired in the week gone and how has that impacted investors.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.

If you have any queries or suggestions for any of our podcast series, you can mail us at mcpodcast@nw18.com.

First Published on Nov 29, 2019 08:34 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #Podcast

