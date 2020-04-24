Corporate Buzz podcast | COVID-19 impact on IT hiring; companies hit roadblock while preparing to reopen

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss what transpired in Corporate India this past week.

Thomas first talks about how the IT sector is facing difficulties with hiring due to COVID-19.

Following this, he speaks about the latest development in the Vijay Mallya case and the Facebook-Reliance Jio deal.

Lastly, Thomas discusses how company CEOs are seeking clarifications on certain provisions of the Disaster Management Act.