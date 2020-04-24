App
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | COVID-19 impact on IT hiring; companies hit roadblock while preparing to reopen

Keerthana Tiwari and Thomas discuss what transpired in Corporate India this past week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss what transpired in Corporate India this past week.

Thomas first talks about how the IT sector is facing difficulties with hiring due to COVID-19.

Close

Following this, he speaks about the latest development in the Vijay Mallya case and the Facebook-Reliance Jio deal.

related news

Lastly, Thomas discusses how company CEOs are seeking clarifications on certain provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast to know more.

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 09:40 pm

tags #Coronavirus impact #Corporate Buzz podcast #Podcast

