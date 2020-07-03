App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 06:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | Could Bharat Biotech meet August 15 deadline for COVAXIN?; Emami, Hindustan Unilever tussle over fairness cream name

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz for some interesting insights on what's happening in Corporate India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this Corporate Buzz episode, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss the top news from India Inc this week.

Bharat Biotech may emerge a winner in the COVID-19 vaccine race, as its 'COVAXIN' goes into clinical trials. However, the Indian Council of Medical Research hopes that the vaccine would be ready by August 15. Thomas talks about whether the pharma company would be able to meet the deadline.

Close

Indian-born British businessman Sanjeev Gupta extends another offer to buy Tata Steel's Port Talbot plant in the UK. Should Tata Group take the offer? Thomas answers.

He also talks about Emami and Hindustan Unilever as they tussle over the rebranding of their fairness creams. This is happening against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter issue in the US.

Lastly, he explains how many Indian IT companies that were hoping to expand in China would face another roadblock due to the standoff between the two countries.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz for some interesting insights on what's happening in Corporate India.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 06:11 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #corporate news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.