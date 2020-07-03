Corporate Buzz podcast | Could Bharat Biotech meet August 15 deadline for COVAXIN?; Emami, Hindustan Unilever tussle over fairness cream name

In this Corporate Buzz episode, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss the top news from India Inc this week.

Bharat Biotech may emerge a winner in the COVID-19 vaccine race, as its 'COVAXIN' goes into clinical trials. However, the Indian Council of Medical Research hopes that the vaccine would be ready by August 15. Thomas talks about whether the pharma company would be able to meet the deadline.

Indian-born British businessman Sanjeev Gupta extends another offer to buy Tata Steel's Port Talbot plant in the UK. Should Tata Group take the offer? Thomas answers.

He also talks about Emami and Hindustan Unilever as they tussle over the rebranding of their fairness creams. This is happening against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter issue in the US.

Lastly, he explains how many Indian IT companies that were hoping to expand in China would face another roadblock due to the standoff between the two countries.