you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | Coronavirus hits airlines hard; new CEO at IndusInd Bank; Apple to set shop in India and more

Tune in to Corporate Buzz with Jerome Anthony and Prince Thomas for the top corporate news of the week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this edition of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony and Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss the top developments in the corporate sector in the week gone by (February 24-28).

First up, they discuss the severe damage the coronavirus outbreak has caused to the aviation sector, Thomas laments that it could further escalate if the outbreak turns pandemic. He adds that the economic losses due to the outbreak can be more lethal than the 9/11 attacks.

Next, he gives details on Sumant Kathpalia, become the new CEO and MD of IndusInd Bank and will take charge on March 24.

Lastly, the duo discuss Apple Inc opening its first online store in India. The tech giant is looking to set physical stores in the country in 2021.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.

First Published on Feb 28, 2020 04:44 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #Podcast

