Last Updated : May 08, 2020 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | Companies face reopening roadblocks; government's repatriation plan raises a question

Prince Thomas talks about how Corporate India has been recuperating from the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this episode of Corporate Buzz, host Keerthana Tiwari and Prince Thomas talk about how Corporate India has been recuperating from the coronavirus pandemic.

While many industries, companies and factories have reopened this week, many of them face several roadblocks. Factories face lack of labour supply, as many of the migrant workers are stranded without transport.

The government's repatriation plan seems to have logistical loopholes as Air India is the only airline allowed for the evacuation. Thomas says that the plan could be better executed with the help of private players.

Finally, Thomas discusses the significance of Vista-Equity Partners' deal with Jio Platforms.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.

Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 8, 2020 05:23 pm

