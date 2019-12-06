App
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | Birla warns Vodafone Idea may shut; relief for Yes Bank; auto sales and more

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out what happened in the Corporate sector this past week (December 2-6).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the November 26 episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out what happened in the Corporate sector in India this past week (December 2-6).

They discuss Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla's warning that he would have to shut the ailing telecom provider if it was not given any relief on the Supreme Court order to pay up AGR to the DoT. Vodafone Idea owes the DoT Rs 40,000 crore.

Apart from the telecom sector, Thomas talks Yes Bank getting investors to pump in funds, the latest auto sales numbers where a new player is gaining ground and Shapoorji Pallonji Group selling stake in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to raise capital.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.

First Published on Dec 6, 2019 06:06 pm

