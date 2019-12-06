Corporate Buzz podcast | Birla warns Vodafone Idea may shut; relief for Yes Bank; auto sales and more

In the November 26 episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out what happened in the Corporate sector in India this past week (December 2-6).

They discuss Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla's warning that he would have to shut the ailing telecom provider if it was not given any relief on the Supreme Court order to pay up AGR to the DoT. Vodafone Idea owes the DoT Rs 40,000 crore.

Apart from the telecom sector, Thomas talks Yes Bank getting investors to pump in funds, the latest auto sales numbers where a new player is gaining ground and Shapoorji Pallonji Group selling stake in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to raise capital.