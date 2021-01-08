MARKET NEWS

Corporate Buzz podcast | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and Prince Thomas talk about the top news from India Inc.

Moneycontrol News
January 08, 2021 / 07:08 PM IST

In this episode of the Corporate buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas talk about the top news from India Inc.

Thomas talks about how prepared India is to distribute the vaccines. He also explains why the tussle between Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute may not be over.

He then describes the new rule in the H-1B selection process that will come into effect on March 9.

Finally, Thomas reviews the current status of the auto sector demand and why Mahindra is lagging behind.

Tune in to the Corporate buzz podcast for more.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 8, 2021 07:08 pm

