Corporate Buzz podcast | Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 may give a hand to MSMEs; TCS spreads its wings with new deals; Is India ready to distribute vaccines efficiently?

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau chief Prince Thomas discuss the top corporate news of the week.

On November 13, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced various schemes under Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0. Thomas explains how some of the schemes directed at stressed sectors could help MSMEs.

This week saw some positive news after the pharma company Pfizer released data on its vaccine candidate, but almost immediately news reports claimed that richer nations have hoarded the vaccines. Thomas talks about this in detail and how India can be prepared when the vaccine becomes available.

Thomas also talks about the huge drop in US visas for Indian students and the recent deal made by Tata Consultancy Services.