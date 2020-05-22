App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | All eyes on skies as flights resume; will jobs come back with reopening businesses?

Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Prince Thomas discuss what happened in India Inc this past week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Corporate Buzz podcast features host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas as they discuss what happened in India Inc this past week.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has announced that domestic flights will resume from next week. The ministry has listed out SOPs for passengers, and companies have assured to follow many safety measures.

Meanwhile, the private airline IndiGo has joined the Vande Bharat mission, where the government has been repatriating stranded citizens.

Thomas then discusses how the announcements made by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will benefit Corporate India.

He also reveals what job prospects will look like, now that businesses are slowly reopening.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.

First Published on May 22, 2020 05:14 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #Podcast

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.