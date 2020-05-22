Corporate Buzz podcast | All eyes on skies as flights resume; will jobs come back with reopening businesses?

Corporate Buzz podcast features host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas as they discuss what happened in India Inc this past week.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has announced that domestic flights will resume from next week. The ministry has listed out SOPs for passengers, and companies have assured to follow many safety measures.

Meanwhile, the private airline IndiGo has joined the Vande Bharat mission, where the government has been repatriating stranded citizens.

Thomas then discusses how the announcements made by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will benefit Corporate India.

He also reveals what job prospects will look like, now that businesses are slowly reopening.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.



