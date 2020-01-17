App
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | Airtel, Voda Idea AGR woes; Wockhardt becomes first Indian co to get nod for novel drug; Bajaj Chetak electric launched and more

Tune in to Corporate Buzz to catch up on the top corporate news of the week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this week’s Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari catches up with Moneycontrol Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out the top news from the corporate world.

Thomas first discusses the Air Asia case, in which the Enforcement Directorate has summoned CEO Tony Fernandes due to alleged violation of FEMA rules.

He gives an insight into the AGR telecom case as Supreme Court dismisses the review plea submitted by telecom companies.

In the pharma sector, Wockhardt becomes the first Indian company to get a nod for two novel antibiotics.

Lastly, Thomas talks about the Bajaj Chetak, the most-talked-about electric scooter which was launched on January 14.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.

First Published on Jan 17, 2020 05:27 pm

tags #AGR telecom case #Air Asia #Bajaj Chetak #Corporate Buzz podcast #corporate news #Podcast #Wockhardt

