172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|corporate-buzz-podcast-airlines-see-hope-for-pre-covid-levels-could-the-festive-push-last-for-auto-companies-will-india-inc-gain-from-joe-bidens-victory-6080171.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | Airlines see hope for pre-COVID levels; could the festive push last for auto companies?; will India Inc gain from Joe Biden's victory?

Moneycontrol's Keerthana Tiwari and Prince Thomas discuss the weekly top news in Corporate India.

Moneycontrol News

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out the top news from India Inc this past week.

Thomas first talks about how airlines are hoping to come back to pre-COVID levels in April 2021.

Close

He elaborates on the festive season sale and how the auto sector benefitted from it.

Finally, he explains what Corporate India could gain from Joe Biden if he becomes the US President.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 08:37 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #corporate news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.