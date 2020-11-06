Corporate Buzz podcast | Airlines see hope for pre-COVID levels; could the festive push last for auto companies?; will India Inc gain from Joe Biden's victory?

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out the top news from India Inc this past week.

Thomas first talks about how airlines are hoping to come back to pre-COVID levels in April 2021.

He elaborates on the festive season sale and how the auto sector benefitted from it.

Finally, he explains what Corporate India could gain from Joe Biden if he becomes the US President.