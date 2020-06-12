Corporate Buzz podcast | AGR troubles continue for telcos, a surprise winner amid COVID, shorter tenure on cards for bank CEOs, and more

Keerthana Tiwari and Prince Thomas talk about the top corporate news of the week.
In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas talk about major developments in the corporate world this week.
The Supreme Court heard the telecom AGR case and asked the Department of Telecommunications to reconsider demands raised against public utilities. The court also asked the telecom companies to provide details on a timeline for paying the dues.
Thomas also explains how the Reserve Bank of India's plan to introduce a 10-year tenure limit for commercial bank CEOs will be a positive move.
He also discusses Emirates' move to pause layoffs, and about Parle Products - a surprise winner during the COVID-19 crisis.Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast for more.
