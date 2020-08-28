172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|corporate-buzz-podcast-after-tiktok-ban-ali-baba-hold-off-india-plans-kishore-biyanis-future-plan-will-india-inc-get-gst-relief-5769261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 07:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | After Tiktok ban, Ali Baba hold off India plans; Kishore Biyani's Future plan; Will India Inc get GST relief?

Prince Thomas discusses the top corporate news of the week with host Keerthana Tiwari.

Moneycontrol News

In this episode of Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's corporate bureau chief Prince Thomas discusses the top business news of the week with host Keerthana Tiwari.

He shares insights into the outcome of the 41st GST council meeting on August 28 and its likely implications and sheds light on the government's revised rules for airlines under Unlock 4.0, Kishore Biyani's fundraising plans for the Future Group, among other things.

The discussion also covers Tiktok CEO Kevin Mayer's unexpected resignation this week and Ali Baba group's decision to halt its India expansion plans due to the ongoing India-China tensions.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast to find out more.
First Published on Aug 28, 2020 07:43 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #corporate news #Podcast

