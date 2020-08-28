Corporate Buzz podcast | After Tiktok ban, Ali Baba hold off India plans; Kishore Biyani's Future plan; Will India Inc get GST relief?

In this episode of Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's corporate bureau chief Prince Thomas discusses the top business news of the week with host Keerthana Tiwari.

He shares insights into the outcome of the 41st GST council meeting on August 28 and its likely implications and sheds light on the government's revised rules for airlines under Unlock 4.0, Kishore Biyani's fundraising plans for the Future Group, among other things.

The discussion also covers Tiktok CEO Kevin Mayer's unexpected resignation this week and Ali Baba group's decision to halt its India expansion plans due to the ongoing India-China tensions.