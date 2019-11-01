Corporate Buzz podcast | $1.2 bn Yes Bank offer; Indigo orders 300 aircraft; Cognizant to lay off 13,000 staff

In the November 1 episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas about the top developments in the corporate world.

Thomas talks about Yes Bank receiving a $1.2 billion binding offer from a global investor; IndiGo placing an order for 300 Airbus A320neo family aircraft and Cognizant poised to lay off around 13,000 employees.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast to know more.

10th