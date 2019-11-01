App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | $1.2 bn Yes Bank offer; Indigo orders 300 aircraft; Cognizant to lay off 13,000 staff

Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas about what transpired in the sector this week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the November 1 episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas about the top developments in the corporate world.

Thomas talks about Yes Bank receiving a $1.2 billion binding offer from a global investor; IndiGo placing an order for 300 Airbus A320neo family aircraft and Cognizant poised to lay off around 13,000 employees.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz podcast to know more.

 

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #Cognizant #Companies #Corporate Buzz podcast #IndiGo #Podcast #Yes Bank

