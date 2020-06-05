Corporate Buzz podcast | IndiGo stock soars despite Q4 losses; auto numbers show interesting trends

In this episode of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Keerthana Tiwari talks to Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out what happened in India Inc this past week.

Q4 results of IT companies and airlines were out this week, apart from auto sales numbers from May.

IT sector results were subdued due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and experts have predicted that future quarters for the sector will be bleak.

Auto numbers showed the preference of small car models to luxury SUVs. Tractor purchases from rural India, indicated that these areas were safe from the virus.

Thomas also talks about how the reopening of hotels and retailers could pan out next week.