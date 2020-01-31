Corporate Buzz | India Inc pins hopes on Budget; will runway end for Air India?; Uday Kotak wins a tough bout with RBI and more

Corporate India is hoping that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman eases access to credit for companies in Budget 2020. There are high expectations that the government would empower consumers by reducing income tax rates.

In this edition of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony is in conversation with Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to discuss what India Inc is hoping from Budget 2020 and what transpired this past week in the sector.

They discuss the government's move to invite Expression of Interest for ailing national carrier Air India, wherein IndiGo and Tata Group could rescue the carrier.

Next, they talk about Uday Kotak striking a deal with RBI to retain a 26 percent stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank, just by restricting his voting rights.

Thomas then talks about Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala's resignation and the company's search for a a new leader.