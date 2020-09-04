Corporate Buzz podcast | GDP decline does not deter India Inc; Adani's airport ambition; will Happiest Minds IPO turn out cheerful?

In this week's Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss the top news from India Inc.

The GDP has declined 23.9 percent in the Q1FY21, an upsetting but not unexpected news due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Thomas says companies are now expecting a recovery in the next two quarters.

He talks about the Adani group's acquisition of Mumbai International Airport from GVK and how debt from the airport will be managed.

Indian IT company Happiest Minds IPO will take place on September 7, and Thomas says it will be interesting to see how it goes while the economy is weak.

Lastly, he talks about the improved sales in the auto sector and electric vehicle space.