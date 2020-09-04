172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|corporate-buzz-gdp-decline-does-not-deter-india-inc-adanis-airport-ambition-will-happiest-minds-ipo-turn-out-cheerful-5799801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Corporate Buzz podcast | GDP decline does not deter India Inc; Adani's airport ambition; will Happiest Minds IPO turn out cheerful?

Tune in to find out the top corporate news of the week,

Moneycontrol News

In this week's Corporate Buzz podcast, host Keerthana Tiwari and Moneycontrol's Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas discuss the top news from India Inc.

The GDP has declined 23.9 percent in the Q1FY21, an upsetting but not unexpected news due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Thomas says companies are now expecting a recovery in the next two quarters.

Close

He talks about the Adani group's acquisition of Mumbai International Airport from GVK and how debt from the airport will be managed.

Indian IT company Happiest Minds IPO will take place on September 7, and Thomas says it will be interesting to see how it goes while the economy is weak.

Lastly, he talks about the improved sales in the auto sector and electric vehicle space.

Tune in to the Corporate Buzz for more.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 06:11 pm

tags #Corporate Buzz podcast #corporate news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.