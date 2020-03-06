Corporate Buzz | All you need to know about the Yes Bank crisis; money laundering case against Naresh Goyal; Coronavirus’ impact on India Inc and more

In this edition of the Corporate Buzz podcast, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma and Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas unfold the top developments in the corporate sector in the past week (March 2-6).

Thomas first describes all that took place in the board of Yes Bank as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) took over the private sector lender.

Next, he talks about the money laundering case against Naresh Goyal. The Jet Airways founder was taken in for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on March 5.

Thomas then discusses how non-resident Indians can buy 100 percent stake in Air India.

Following this, he sheds light on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on India Inc.