Coronavirus Essential | Section 144 in Mumbai; Patanjali can't sell Coronil as COVID-19 cure: AYUSH ministry

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai's Deputy Police Commissioner Pranaya Ashok issued a Section 144 order on July 1, prohibiting presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere. The order hopes to improve social distancing and will remain in place till July 15.

Meanwhile, even as India records 5.85 lakh cases, the recovery rate has risen to 59.4 percent.