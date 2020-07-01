App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential | Section 144 in Mumbai; Patanjali can't sell Coronil as COVID-19 cure: AYUSH ministry

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for the top COVID-19 news from India and around the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai's Deputy Police Commissioner Pranaya Ashok issued a Section 144 order on July 1, prohibiting presence or movement of one or more persons in public places or gathering of any sort anywhere. The order hopes to improve social distancing and will remain in place till July 15.

Meanwhile, even as India records 5.85 lakh cases, the recovery rate has risen to 59.4 percent.

Close
Tune in to Coronavirus Essential with Sakshi Batra for the top COVID-19 news from India and around the world.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.