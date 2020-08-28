172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|coronavirus-essential-podcast-who-will-get-the-vaccine-shots-first-government-revises-sops-for-air-travel-5769351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Who will get the vaccine shots first?; Government revises SOPs for air travel

Tune in for the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

While many vaccine are being developed around and are in the trial phase, India has already begun making a priority list to determine who should get the first vaccine shot when it becomes available.

Meanwhile, the government has revised the Standard Operating Procedures for air travel, allowing pre-packed meals and beverages on board domestic flights. Hot meals and alcohol can be served on international flights.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra to know more.
First Published on Aug 28, 2020 07:56 pm

