Coronavirus Essential podcast | WHO says India may join global vaccine allocation scheme; Russia releases first batch of Sputnik V

A senior World Health Organization adviser said that the agency is in talks with India about joining the “COVAX” global vaccine allocation plan. The facility is aimed at helping countries buy and distribute vaccination shots against the novel coronavirus fairly around the world.
Meanwhile, Russia has released the first batch of its COVID-19 vaccine named Sputnik V, into civil circulation and the supplies of the medication will be made available throughout the Russian regions soon.
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 07:07 pm