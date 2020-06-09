Coronavirus Essential podcast | WHO says COVID-19 spread from asymptomatic people is rare; India faces labour shortage in Unlock 1.0

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.
The World Health Organization has said the spread of coronavirus from people without symptoms is “rare.” The organisation's comment comes despite warnings from numerous experts worldwide that such transmission is more frequent and likely explains why the pandemic has been so hard to contain.
Meanwhile, as India proceeds with Unlock 1.0 to reopen the economy, the country is facing a labour shortage as migrant workers have left the cities for their hometowns.
Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 06:49 pm