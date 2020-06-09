App
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 06:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | WHO says COVID-19 spread from asymptomatic people is rare; India faces labour shortage in Unlock 1.0

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The World Health Organization has said the spread of coronavirus from people without symptoms is “rare.” The organisation's comment comes despite warnings from numerous experts worldwide that such transmission is more frequent and likely explains why the pandemic has been so hard to contain.

Meanwhile, as India proceeds with Unlock 1.0 to reopen the economy, the country is facing a labour shortage as migrant workers have left the cities for their hometowns.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 06:49 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

