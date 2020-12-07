PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Coronavirus Essential Podcast | Vaccines Will Come To India Soon, Says PM Modi; Vaccinations Begin In The UK

Tune in for all the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 7, 2020 / 07:02 PM IST

On December 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Indians will not have to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine for "too long", but warned against laxity in prevention of coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip will be among the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine developed and Pfizer-BioNTech according to news reports.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential with Shraddha Sharma for more.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Dec 7, 2020 07:02 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.