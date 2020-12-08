PlusFinancial Times
Coronavirus Essential podcast | Vaccines may cost Rs 250 per dose, says Serum Institute; UK begins vaccinations for senior citizens

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 8, 2020 / 07:24 PM IST

According to news reports, Serum Institute of India is in talks with the central government for a supply agreement of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covishield, and might price the shots at Rs 250 per dose.

Meanwhile, on December 8, the UK government rolled out the first doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential podcast with Shraddha Sharma for all the top news on the pandemic.
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Dec 8, 2020 07:24 pm

