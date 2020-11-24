PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Vaccine distribution will be finalised with states, says PM Modi; Oxford vaccine may be the best suited for India

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

On November 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy will be decided in 'collective coordination' with the states. He met chief ministers and representatives of various states to review the COVID response plan.

Reports claim that the data from the Oxford vaccine trial is good news for India, as it may give Serum Institute of India a chance to apply for emergency use in India, once the UK drug regulator clears the vaccine.

Close
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Nov 24, 2020 06:43 pm

tags #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.