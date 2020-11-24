Coronavirus Essential podcast | Vaccine distribution will be finalised with states, says PM Modi; Oxford vaccine may be the best suited for India

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast for all the top news on the pandemic.
On November 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy will be decided in 'collective coordination' with the states. He met chief ministers and representatives of various states to review the COVID response plan.
Reports claim that the data from the Oxford vaccine trial is good news for India, as it may give Serum Institute of India a chance to apply for emergency use in India, once the UK drug regulator clears the vaccine.