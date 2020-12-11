PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Coronavirus Essential podcast | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Tune in for all the top news on the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2020 / 09:13 PM IST

An advisory panel to the United States Food and Drug Administration has endorsed the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer. If the agency accepts, the US could be the fourth country to approve the vaccine.

AstraZeneca said that it will begin a clinical trial in which shots of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will be combined with its own doses. The company hopes to get a stronger immune response through the process.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast hosted by Shraddha Sharma for more.

Attention Entrepreneurs! Moneycontrol, in partnership with Inflection Point Ventures brings you Pitch Right -- a live funding show for startups. Witness the mega finale on December 19 while we decide which startup takes home the bounty LIVE. Click here to know more https://www.moneycontrol.com/msite/business-summit-inflection-point-ventures/ 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Coronavirus Essential #coronavirus news #Podcast
first published: Dec 11, 2020 07:32 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.