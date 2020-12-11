Coronavirus Essential podcast | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

An advisory panel to the United States Food and Drug Administration has endorsed the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer. If the agency accepts, the US could be the fourth country to approve the vaccine.

AstraZeneca said that it will begin a clinical trial in which shots of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine will be combined with its own doses. The company hopes to get a stronger immune response through the process.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast hosted by Shraddha Sharma for more.