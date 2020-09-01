Coronavirus Essential podcast | Unlock 4.0 begins in India; Oxford vaccine reaches phase 3 trials in US, says Trump

Tune in to Coronavirus Essentials for all the latest news related to the pandemic.
Even as India recorded 36.9 lakh confirmed COVID-19 cases, the country entered the Unlock 4.0 phase on September 1. Different states have issued a different set of relaxation guidelines.
Meanwhile, in the US, President Donald Trump has announced that the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca has reached the phase three trials in the country.
Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 07:34 pm