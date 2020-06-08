Coronavirus Essential podcast | Unlock 1.0 begins as cases cross 2.5 lakh-mark; how New Zealand became COVID-19 free

India has officially entered Unlock 1.0 in which a number of activities will be allowed to resume in a phased manner. Some states are retaining or relaxing restrictions based on the prevalence of COVID-19 cases. These changes are taking place even as the cases are steadily rising and have crossed the 2.5 lakh mark.

Meanwhile, good news comes from New Zealand where PM Jacinda Ardern announced that the country has no active cases of coronavirus, and will relax all restrictions except for border control.