Coronavirus Essential podcast | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

Tune in for all the top updates on the pandemic.
Moneycontrol News
Dec 2, 2020 / 07:38 PM IST

On December 2, the UK became the first country to authorise the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use. The country announced that vaccination will begin next week.

Meanwhile, a survey by India showed that 59 percent Indians are sceptical about the vaccines and will not rush to take it in the near future.

Tune in to the Coronavirus Essential podcast with Sakshi Batra for more.
