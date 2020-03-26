Coronavirus Essential podcast | The FM’s rescue package; are men more vulnerable to COVID-19?

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential for the top updates on the pandemic.
It's the second day of the lockdown in India and the number of cases have crossed 650 on Thursday. The total number of novel coronavirus cases has crossed 4.7 lakh globally.
In this episode of Coronavirus Essential, host Shraddha Sharma talks about today's top updates including FM Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of the Gareeb Kalyan scheme and other world updates.
