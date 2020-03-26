App
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus Essential podcast | The FM’s rescue package; are men more vulnerable to COVID-19?

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential for the top updates on the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It's the second day of the lockdown in India and the number of cases have crossed 650 on Thursday. The total number of novel coronavirus cases has crossed 4.7 lakh globally.

In this episode of Coronavirus Essential, host Shraddha Sharma talks about today's top updates including FM Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of the Gareeb Kalyan scheme and other world updates.

Tune in to Coronavirus Essential for more.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 07:09 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus Essential #Podcast

