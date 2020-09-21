Coronavirus Essential podcast | Taj Mahal reopens after 6 months; why AstraZeneca is aiming for a 50% vaccine efficacy

Even as India's total COVID-19 cases have increased to 54.8 lakh, the Taj Mahal reopened on September 21 after remaining closed for six months. Only 5,000 tourists will be allowed to visit the Taj Mahal per day, a far cry from peak levels of 80,000 a day earlier.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca has released its clinical trial blueprint or protocol which states that its goal is a vaccine with 50 percent effectiveness. When this desired efficacy has been achieved, the company may stop the trial early and apply for authorisation from the government to release the vaccine for emergency use.